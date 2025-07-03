Manipur heightens security for farmers in vulnerable areas after recent attack on Meitei farmer

GUWAHATI: In the wake of a recent attack on a farmer at Phubala in Bishnupur district, the Manipur government has heightened security for farmers in vulnerable areas, particularly as cultivation activities resume following months of ethnic violence.
A “Combined Headquarters” meeting was held last week to review the current farming-related security measures, improve coordination, and prevent incidents similar to the one in Phubala. The meeting was chaired by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and attended by Chief Secretary PK Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.
The government stated that police personnel have been deployed in vulnerable farming zones, both in the hills and the valley, to assist central security forces in safeguarding agricultural areas. In Phubala, central security forces have been redeployed to reinforce security arrangements.
“Alert messages have been issued to all district superintendents of police from the Police Headquarters to immediately implement enhanced security protocols for ongoing farming and cultivation activities,” a government statement said.
Senior police officers are inspecting farming zones to assess and strengthen security measures. This includes identifying vulnerable agricultural regions that may require increased police presence and surveillance.
“Joint combing operations are being conducted on a regular basis in the fringe areas, including areas deep inside the hills to flush out any miscreants. Flying squads and quick response teams have been set up by the administration for immediate assistance in case of any need,” the statement added.
The government also urged the public, especially farmers, to remain alert and inform local police or security forces before heading to cultivate land in sensitive regions.
A joint delegation of three Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations recently met senior Ministry of Home Affairs officials in New Delhi and flagged the issue of farmers’ safety. They demanded adequate security arrangements for both the farming community and their lands.
The latest incident occurred on 19 June at Phubala, where a Meitei farmer was injured after being allegedly fired upon by an unidentified miscreant. Two other farmers accompanying him escaped unhurt. In the retaliatory operation by security personnel, an elderly Kuki woman was allegedly killed in “crossfire” in the adjoining Churachandpur district.