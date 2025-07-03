Manipur heightens security for farmers in vulnerable areas after recent attack on Meitei farmer

GUWAHATI: In the wake of a recent attack on a farmer at Phubala in Bishnupur district, the Manipur government has heightened security for farmers in vulnerable areas, particularly as cultivation activities resume following months of ethnic violence.

A “Combined Headquarters” meeting was held last week to review the current farming-related security measures, improve coordination, and prevent incidents similar to the one in Phubala. The meeting was chaired by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and attended by Chief Secretary PK Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.

The government stated that police personnel have been deployed in vulnerable farming zones, both in the hills and the valley, to assist central security forces in safeguarding agricultural areas. In Phubala, central security forces have been redeployed to reinforce security arrangements.

“Alert messages have been issued to all district superintendents of police from the Police Headquarters to immediately implement enhanced security protocols for ongoing farming and cultivation activities,” a government statement said.