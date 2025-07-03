Nainital HC sounds alarm on teen marriages, orders awareness drive

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed deep concern over the rising number of adolescents entering into marriages and subsequently seeking court protection.

The court deems the trend alarming and fraught with serious consequences, including potential charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court had previously summoned Uttrakhand's Secretary for Child Rights Welfare, Chandresh Yadav, who appeared before the bench on Thursday.

During the proceedings, the court directed Secretary Chandresh Kumar to prepare and present a comprehensive plan within two weeks. This plan aims to raise public awareness about the seriousness of the POCSO Act and address the growing issue of underage unions.

The plan also focusses at sensitising parents especially, about the gravity of the POCSO Act, thereby enabling them to guide their children effectively.

A division bench of the Nainital High Court, comprising Chief Justice G. Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, observed during the hearing of one such case, stating, "This trend is alarming and needs attention."

The specific matter before the court involved a 19-year-old youth who, after marrying a girl of his age, sought court protection from her family. The bench noted with concern the increasing number of such cases where petitioners are often adolescents.

While acknowledging the legal right to choose one's life partner, the court underscored that the growing tendency of marriages among minors makes it difficult for them to develop a sense of responsibility at such a young age.