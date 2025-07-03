NHAI standardises land acquisition surveys to curb disputes, ensure accuracy

NEW DELHI: To streamline Joint Measurement Surveys (JMS) carried out for land acquisition and maintain accuracy, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a standardised template along with a comprehensive set of instructions for strict compliance.

The initiative aims to address the deficiencies in the existing process, restructure the land acquisition procedure by ensuring accuracy, transparency, and completeness in documents. With the standardisation, the agency is also expecting to evade possible unwanted legal hassles during the acquisition.

According to an official note, the NHAI introduced the new arrangement after it observed inconsistencies in JMS reports and essential details missing on many occasions. These issues often lead to legal disputes and enhanced compensation claims at later stages of the land acquisition process.

“Given the past experiences and to organise the surveys, a standard template for JMS has been developed. Additionally, some instructions such as a deadline to complete the process and proper documentation of all assets as evidence, have also been issued to address existing shortcoming,” said officials.

The joint surveys for the proposed development of highways are to be conducted by the representatives of NHAI, concerned department of the state government, consultants appointed to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the land owners.

JMS activities fall within the scope of work of DPR consultant, who is responsible for Geo-tagging and preparing a comprehensive inventory of all assets attached to the land. This includes systematic documentation along with photographic and video evidence.