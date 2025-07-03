NHAI will tie up with Google Maps to chalk out routes with low toll charges

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working with Google Maps to introduce a new feature in its Rajmargyatra mobile application, which will suggest different routes, including an alternative with lowest toll charges to the motorists.

This service will be available from next month. Officials said that the highway users would be at liberty to choose a route to reach a destination as per their convenience to save travelling time or toll fee.

“There are two best possible routes to reach Agra from Delhi. One can take the Yamuna Expressway or National Highway 44 (Mathura Road). The app will inform users which route will attract a lower toll,” said officials.

Google Maps provides live traffic data and real-time GPS navigation for driving, walking, cycling and public transport. It also suggests routes with estimated toll charges.

Moreover, it offers options to avoid tolls entirely or prioritise routes based on the preferences of the user. The move is being seen as another strategic attempt by the NHAI to increase downloads and usage of the Rajmargyatra app.

A dedicated link for activation and renewal of annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles will also be made available on the app next month.

In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari last month announced the plan to launch a pass that will cost `3,000. It will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever is earlier.