‘No alliance with Congress, INDIA bloc was only for LS polls’: Kejriwal after Gujarat bypoll win

AHMEDABAD: Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that his party no longer has an alliance with the Congress, accusing it of helping the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

The Congress-led INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) grouping of opposition parties was meant only for the Lok Sabha elections last year, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Delhi chief minister said his party will fight the 2027 Gujarat assembly elections and emerge victorious as people of the state now have an option other than the BJP and Congress.

“We have no alliance with Congress. If there was any alliance, why did they contest the bypoll in Visavadar? They came to defeat us. The BJP had sent the Congress to defeat AAP by cutting our votes.

“When Congress failed, the BJP even reprimanded them. The INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha polls. Now there is no alliance from our side,” said Kejriwal.

AAP leader Gopal Italia won the bypoll to the Visavadar seat in Junagadh district last month by defeating BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of over 17,000 votes. Congress nominee Nitin Ranpariya stood in the third spot with 5,501 votes.