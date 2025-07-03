Over 40 families queue up to adopt recuperating newborn ‘Veer’, found abandoned aboard a train in Moradabad

LUCKNOW: Veer, the newborn who was found in a bag in Patna-Chandigarh Special Train under Moradabad jurisdiction on June 22 is not only the apple of every eye in the Women’s Hospital where he is recuperating after fighting for life, but also the one who has drawn a long queue of over 40 families willing to adopt him.

As per Moradabad district probation officer SP Gautam, after surviving extreme conditions of breathlessness while being inside a bag for almost 10 hours, the infant—now lovingly named Veer by the hospital staff—is showing signs of recovery.

After being recovered by the passengers onboard the Patna-Chandigarh Special Train, the infant boy was rushed to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the Women’s Hospital in Moradabad.

According to Dr Nirmala Pathak, the Chief Medical Superintendent of Women’s Hospital, Veer was initially placed on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) due to severe breathing difficulties caused by oxygen deprivation.

He had been trapped in the bag for nearly 10 hours, which had led to hypoxia—a condition that could have been fatal had he not received timely medical care.

Dr Pathak said that the infant’s respiratory rate was abnormally high and was kept on CPAP support for 72 hours and was later shifted to standard oxygen support.

“As his condition improved, oxygen support was gradually withdrawn, and he is now breathing independently,” she added.