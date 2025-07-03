Pak hockey teams given clearance to participate in multi-nation events in India; visa process underway

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Hockey teams for the forthcoming Asia Cup tournament in Bihar's Rajgir and FIH men’s Junior World Cup later in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai are going to be allowed to participate, sources in the government confirmed, while stating that any attempt to block participation would lead to contravention of the Olympic Charter.
The sources said that the clearance for allowing the Pakistani teams to come to India was given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the visa process for the players has been initiated.
A high-level source in the government said, the decision has been communicated to the host federation - Hockey India (HI) and in turn it has informed the same to its counterpart in Pakistan.
“The decision was part of the Government of India’s (GoI) efforts to keep politics and sports separate, while following the statutes of the Olympic Charter, which calls for inclusion and harmony among the participating nations despite their political difference,” said a source.
Experts say that had India blocked the Pakistan teams’ participation for the two hockey events, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) would have faced sanction from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
They said the government’s decision means that the athletes from Pakistan would be allowed in India for other IOC administered sporting events as well.
While the hockey Asia Cup will be played in Rajgir from Aug 27 to Sept 7, the 14th edition of the Junior World Cup (under 21) will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Chennai and Madurai from Nov 28 to Dec 10. The tournament will feature 24 teams for the first time.
A source in the government said, “India is not against any team competing in the country in a multi-nation event. But bilateral events are different. The Pakistan hockey team will come to India for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup as other teams are also coming. Necessary clearances have been obtained from the concerned ministries. India needs to follow the Olympic Charter. We can’t stop a nation from competing.”
It is to be noted that Pakistan’s participation in the events was under cloud after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor against terror outfits based across the borders.