PM Modi becomes most internationally honoured Indian Prime Minister with 25 global awards

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the distinction of being India's first Prime Minister to have received the highest number of international honours, with the latest one awarded by Ghana on Thursday.

Calling himself the "Pradhan Sevak" (chief servant) of India's 1.4 crore people's aspirations and ambitions for a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (developed India), Modi has, to date, been conferred with 24 globally recognised honours. Notably, many of these awards have come from Muslim-majority countries since 2015.

In a recent series of international civilian accolades, Modi was presented with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country’s highest national honour, in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership."

The award was presented by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday. With this prestigious honour, the total number of international awards received by Modi now stands at 25 over the span of a decade.