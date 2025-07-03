Samik Bhattacharya elected West Bengal BJP chief; calls for 'united fight' to oust TMC

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya was on Thursday elected unopposed as the new West Bengal BJP president. His appointment was officially announced during a felicitation programme at Science City, Kolkata.

Bhattacharya, 61, has been associated with the RSS since his school days in 1974.

“Only one nomination was submitted for the post of president of West Bengal and that is Samik Bhattacharya's. I congratulate him,” senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, while handing him the certificate. Prasad was the BJP’s State Election Commissioner for the election of its West Bengal President.

Bhattacharya is the 11th President of the West Bengal BJP and will remain in the post till 2027. He will lead the saffron party into the crucial 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

After being appointed as West Bengal State BJP President, Bhattacharya said, “Our only aim is to oust the Trinamool from the state. We will fight unitedly to achieve this aim.”

Though he spoke of a "united fight", former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was not invited to the programme, fuelling further speculation about his growing distance from the state BJP. Ghosh, widely regarded as the party’s most successful state president, was conspicuously sidelined on Thursday.