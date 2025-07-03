Seventh Punjab cabinet reshuffle in three years sees MLA Arora sworn in, NRI Affairs Minister Dhaliwal resigns

CHANDIGARH: With 19 months to go for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday carried out yet another cabinet reshuffle, his seventh in a little over three years.

In this reshuffle, newly elected Ludhiana (West) MLA Sanjeev Arora was inducted into the cabinet, while NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal resigned.

Arora, a 61-year-old Ludhiana-based industrialist and social worker, who served as a Rajya Sabha MP for three years, was sworn in as a cabinet minister after winning the Ludhiana (West) by-election held on 23 June. He defeated his nearest Congress rival Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi allegedly died in January this year due to an accidental firearm discharge at his home.

Arora had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a day before his swearing-in, which took place at the Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office and secrecy to Arora in a simple ceremony conducted by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

The oath was taken in Punjabi and the ceremony lasted only six minutes, concluding with a rendition of the national anthem.