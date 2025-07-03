Three dozens of snakes found hiding under floor tiles in house in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Snakes often become more active during the rainy season and are frequently spotted near human habitats. But few can stay calm when faced with not just one or two, but dozens of snakes clustered inside a home, even if they know how to stay safe from reptiles during the monsoon.

At Devri locality of Arang town, around 40 km from Raipur, Indra Kumar Sahu was appalled to find as many as 37 snakes at his house thriving below the fixed tiles of his house.

Sahu immediately called a snake catcher for their safe removal. The snake catcher cited the snakes belonging to the venomous Cobra family and traced some burrows under the tiles.

“Few days ago, I found a couple of small snakes inside my house. Thinking that it is nothing unusual to sight snakes from unexpected locations in residential areas during monsoon season. Later a day after, I again saw a snake sneaking out from our room. I got too worried and asked a snake catcher to visit. And with the help of neighbours, anticipating limbless reptiles perchance lying under the ground began knocking the floor tiles”, Sahu narrated.

While continuing their inspection of the tiles on the floor and walls, they perceived hollow sound emanating from beneath when striking a couple of tiles creating suspicion. After the tiles were removed, those present at Sahu’s place were taken aback finding several snakes huddled together underneath with some vague impressions of burrows and holes.

Soon, the locals called the emergency helpline number Dial 112 to attend to the alarming situation. The police arrived at the residence and with the help of a snake catcher released all the rescued snakes into a far away forest.

The locals in Arang claimed that they do not nurture any intolerance or hostility towards snakes but it’s quite natural for them to panic.