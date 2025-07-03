Three Indian nationals abducted in Mali amid rising violence; MEA urges swift release

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of three Indian nationals working at the Diamond Cement Factory in the Malian city of Kayes following a coordinated armed attack on July 1.

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the incident and called on the authorities in Mali to take urgent and effective measures to ensure their safe and speedy release.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MEA said the hostages were taken by a group of unidentified armed assailants who stormed the factory premises. The kidnapping occurred amid a broader wave of coordinated terrorist attacks targeting military and government installations across western and central Mali on the same day.

"The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the MEA said.

India's embassy in capital Bamako is actively engaged with Malian authorities, local law enforcement, and the management of the Diamond Cement Factory. The embassy is also maintaining communication with the families of the kidnapped workers, providing updates and support.

"The safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains a matter of utmost priority," the MEA said.