Three of family killed in roof collapse in Punjab

HOSHIARPUR: A migrant worker from Bihar and his two daughters were killed when the ceiling of a room in their house collapsed here on Thursday, police said.

They said three other members of the family were injured in the incident, which occurred in Ahiyapur in the Tanda police station area.

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh said Shankar (40) lived in a rented house with his wife Priyanka (36) and their four daughters.

The SHO said the ceiling of a room in the house collapsed in the morning, killing Shankar and his two daughters -- Shivani (13) and Pooja (5).

Priyanka and the couple's two other daughters -- Sunita (6) and Preeti (8) -- were injured in the incident and rushed to different hospitals in Tanda, Singh said.

According to preliminary investigation, the house was old. It had a wooden roof layered with mud, which collapsed due to rain, he said.