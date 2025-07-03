Tripura CM Manik Saha expands ministry; first-time MLA sworn in as minister

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expanded his ministry by inducting a first-time MLA Kishore Barman.

Barman (45) was elected from the Nalchar constituency in Sepahijala district on a ticket of ruling BJP in the 2023 polls. With his induction, the cabinet has reached its full strength of 12.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Barman at the Raj Bhavan. Saha, his council of ministers and senior government officials were present.

Later, in a social media post, Barman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura CM, BJP president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders for his appointment as a minister.

“We will strive together to make Tripura a strong and progressive state,” he stated.

Opposition parties CPI-M and Congress boycotted the swearing-in ceremony in protest against alleged atrocities committed against their workers by BJP.

The BJP heads the state’s coalition government. It had won 32 of the state’s 60 seats in the last election.