UP Cabinet launches Rozgar Mission to boost employment opportunities globally

LUCKNOW: In a landmark decision, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission (UPRM) during the Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday.
The mission aims at providing job opportunities not only across the country but also abroad, and this time, directly through the state government’s support system.
Sharing details of the decision, State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that 30 proposals were approved, including the significant transformative employment initiative.
The minister said that the UPRM would take shape with the intent to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh, while positioning the state as a global human resource hub.
“The mission aligns with the government's promise of ‘Employment for Every Hand and Respect for Every Skill,’ reflecting the state government’s commitment to meaningful and inclusive growth,” added Khanna.
Taking the discourse further, State Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said that so far the employment department had mainly been helping unemployed youth through Rozgar Melas and employers.
“With the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission, the state will now be able to directly help youth get jobs both in India and abroad,” said the minister, adding that the mission aimed at providing jobs to 1 lakh youth in India and 25,000–30,000 youth abroad within a year.
Rajbhar elaborated that in earlier times, the state depended on licensed recruiting agents (RAs) for foreign job placements. But with this mission, the government will now have its own RA licence, allowing it to send people abroad for jobs directly.
Rajbhar also said that there was a rising demand globally for UP’s skilled workforce, especially in paramedical, nursing, driving and technical fields. “This mission will help tap that potential,” he added.
The key activities of the UPRM will include survey of job demand in India and abroad; listing of top companies and collecting their job requirements; identifying skill gaps and offering training; language training and pre-departure orientation; career counselling and campus placements, followed by post-placement support and follow-up.
The UP Rozgar Mission will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and function as a high-level body. It will operate through five major units including the Governing Council; State Steering Committee; State Executive Committee; State Programme Management Unit (SPMU) and District Executive Committee.
Meanwhile, in another significant decision towards women empowerment, the Yogi government permitted women to work in all 29 categories of hazardous factories under certain safety conditions.
Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that earlier, women were only allowed in 12 less hazardous categories, and recently four more categories were added. With the latest approval, women can now work in all hazardous units, provided their health and safety are ensured.
He said that the move was in response to technical advancements and industry demands. The amended rules aim at providing women with equal employment opportunities in high-risk sectors, ensuring they play an active role in UP’s journey towards achieving the $1 trillion economy.