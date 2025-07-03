UP Cabinet launches Rozgar Mission to boost employment opportunities globally

LUCKNOW: In a landmark decision, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission (UPRM) during the Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday.

The mission aims at providing job opportunities not only across the country but also abroad, and this time, directly through the state government’s support system.

Sharing details of the decision, State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that 30 proposals were approved, including the significant transformative employment initiative.

The minister said that the UPRM would take shape with the intent to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh, while positioning the state as a global human resource hub.

“The mission aligns with the government's promise of ‘Employment for Every Hand and Respect for Every Skill,’ reflecting the state government’s commitment to meaningful and inclusive growth,” added Khanna.

Taking the discourse further, State Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said that so far the employment department had mainly been helping unemployed youth through Rozgar Melas and employers.

“With the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission, the state will now be able to directly help youth get jobs both in India and abroad,” said the minister, adding that the mission aimed at providing jobs to 1 lakh youth in India and 25,000–30,000 youth abroad within a year.

Rajbhar elaborated that in earlier times, the state depended on licensed recruiting agents (RAs) for foreign job placements. But with this mission, the government will now have its own RA licence, allowing it to send people abroad for jobs directly.