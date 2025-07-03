Uttarakhand government demolishes five illegal Mazars in Kundeshwari

DEHRADUN: In a significant crackdown, the district administration on July 3 demolished five illegal 'Mazars' constructed on government land in the Kundeshwari area of Kashipur.

The action was taken pursuant to directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has consistently warned that religious encroachments on State land will not be tolerated.

The structures had been illegally erected under the guise of religious activities on the government's Ambagh land, a government property in Kundeshwari.

Despite prior notices issued by the administration, no valid documents were presented within the stipulated timeframe. The demolition drive was then carried out under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhay Pratap Singh.

This latest action is part of a broader, statewide drive led by Chief Minister Dhami, under which a total of 538 illegal mazars have been removed across Uttarakhand.

The government maintains that while faith will be respected, its misuse for illegal land occupation will not be tolerated at any cost.

The demolition in Kundeshwari sends a clear message that the administration's resolve to curb illegal encroachments is not merely on paper but is being rigorously implemented on the ground.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated his government's commitment to preserving the state's sanctity. "Maintaining the dignity of Devbhoomi, the supremacy of law, and cultural sanctity is the government's top priority," he stated, vowing that similar stringent actions would continue against all illegal occupiers of government land.

Commenting on the ongoing drive against encroachments under the guise of religious structures, Uttarakhand BJP state spokesperson Honey Pathak told TNIE, "As a political party, the BJP does not oppose any religion. However, the government and the party will not tolerate such acts in Devbhoomi under the guise of religion, and campaigns against such illegal encroachments will continue in the future. This applies to encroachers regardless of their religion, caste, or community."