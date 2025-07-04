Air India Express takes action against staff responsible for delay in replacing Airbus engine parts

NEW DELHI: Air India Express, a subsidiary of the Tata-owned Air India, has taken action against individuals responsible for delay in replacing the parts of one of its Airbus A320 as directed by the European Union’s aviation safety agency.

The agency had issued its directive two years ago, in May 2023, asking the airline to address an unsafe condition on its engines.

India’s aviation watchdog, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had pulled up the airline in March 2025 for not addressing the issue.

In a statement, the airline said, “Air India Express is committed to the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. An Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by EASA in May-2023 was applicable for two engines in the airline’s inventory. However, primarily on account of the migration of records on the monitoring software platform, the technical team missed the trigger for one engine. The change was carried out as soon as this was identified. The change in the only other engine impacted by the AD has also already been complied with, within the stipulated threshold.”

The statement added, “We acknowledged the error to DGCA and undertook remedial action and preventive measures with immediate effect. Necessary administrative actions were also taken against the persons held responsible.”

No other details were shared by the airline including specifics on the individuals against whom action was taken.

A query on alleged forging of documents to show the ariline had complied with the directive went unanswered. DGCA refused to speak on the issue.