Allahabad High Court rejects plea seeking use of ‘disputed structure’ for Shahi Idgah mosque

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction that the word "disputed structure" be used in place of "Shahi Eidgah Mosque" of Mathura.

The application was moved with a prayer to direct the stenographer concerned to use the word "disputed structure" in place of "Shahi Idgah Mosque" in the entire further proceedings of this original suit along with other connected matters.

The application was supported by an affidavit of advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh. On the other hand, a written objection was filed on behalf of defendants.

The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra hearing a bunch of original suits relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.