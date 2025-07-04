CBI uncovers major corruption scandal in medical education; ex-UGC chief, Health Ministry and NMC officials named in FIR

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a wide-ranging corruption racket involving irregularities in the inspection and regulatory processes of medical colleges across India, registering a First Information Report (FIR) that names 36 accused individuals, including former University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman D P Singh and several officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

D P Singh, who currently serves as the Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), headed the UGC from 2018 to 2021. Other accused include senior officials from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and representatives of private medical colleges nationwide.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with TNIE, the case centres around an extensive criminal conspiracy involving the unauthorised sharing of confidential regulatory information, manipulation of statutory inspections, and widespread bribery to grant favourable outcomes to private institutions.