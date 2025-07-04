Chandigarh diary | All official work only in Hindi: Haryana Edu Min

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda’s directions to his department to conduct all official work and formal communications in Hindi have become a talking point in government circles. While Danda has issued these orders, the officials in his department are struggling to implement them. The problem is finding the right words in Hindi. This announcement follows a directive from the Directorate of Higher Education issued on June 10. “Even I don’t know English, and 90% of the people in Haryana don’t understand it either. I have ordered all work in the education department to be done in Hindi,” the minister said recently.

Haryana engineer’s dressing down over dress

He shorted the power supply over a pair of shorts and paid a price for it. Executive Engineer Harish Goel of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, posted in Yamunanagar, was denied entry to a popular club in Ambala Cantonment because he was wearing shorts. The club’s rules prohibit them. Peeved, he snapped the power supply to the club. Shailender Khanna, the president of Central Phoenix Club, submitted a complaint to Haryana Power and Energy Minister Anil Vij. He is also the MLA from Ambala Cantonment. Vij recommended Goel’s suspension, saying such behaviour from a public servant was unacceptable

Rijiju’s dress-and-dance in Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju spent a memorable three days travelling to remote tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti of Himachal Pradesh. He donned the traditional dress and even took part in the ‘Nati’ dance with the locals. BJP MP from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, and local Congress MLA Anuradha Rana joined him. In a series of posts, Rijiju wrote on X, “Love and affection of Spiti Valley is mesmerising! Launched various projects at Kaza, furthering the vision of PM @narendramodi ji to develop the border areas!” In another post, he wrote, “We joined (sic) with Kinnauri folk songs & dances!”

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

