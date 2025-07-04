China backed Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, Turkey supplied drones: Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul Singh

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance) Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Rahul R Singh on Friday enumerated a few key lessons he thought important to flag.

"We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. 81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese," he said.

Mentioning Turkey, apart from Pakistan and China, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh further emphasised that Turkey also played a significant role in providing military support.

"Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did... When DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan had the live updates of our important vectors from China. We need a robust air defence system," he observed.

The Deputy Army Chief pointed out that China used the situation "like a lab" to test its weapons.

"China perhaps has seen that it's able to test its weapons against various other weapon systems that are there. It's like a live lab which is available to it," General Rahul Singh emphasised.

General Singh was speaking at the New Age Military Technologies event organised by FICCI.

Sharing other lessons picked up, he said that air defence and its role during the entire operation were crucial.

"This time, our population centres were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that," he warned.