Civil groups in Manipur flag conflict of interest in SoO monitoring, urge Centre to abrogate pact

GUWAHATI: Four civil society organisations in Manipur have urged the Centre to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements signed with Kuki insurgent groups, alleging that the pacts are flawed and have been repeatedly violated, thus impeding efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

In a joint memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the four groups – Indigenous Peoples’ Forum Manipur, Meitei Alliance, Thadou Inpi Manipur and Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee, representing Meitei, Naga and Thadou communities – alleged violations of the ground rules by Kuki rebels during the ethnic conflict.

The tripartite SoO agreements were signed in 2008 between the Centre, the Manipur government and two umbrella bodies of rebel groups – Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). Around 25 rebel groups fall under their purview.

The civil groups said that although the ground rules were allegedly violated multiple times by the Kuki groups, the state government was unable to hold them accountable due to structural flaws in the agreements.

According to them, the preamble of the SoO agreements states that KNO and UPF will completely abjure the path of violence and not engage in kidnappings, ambushes, extortions, intimidation etc.