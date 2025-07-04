Civil groups in Manipur flag conflict of interest in SoO monitoring, urge Centre to abrogate pact

GUWAHATI: Four civil society organisations in Manipur have urged the Centre to abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements signed with Kuki insurgent groups, alleging that the pacts are flawed and have been repeatedly violated, thus impeding efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state.
In a joint memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the four groups – Indigenous Peoples’ Forum Manipur, Meitei Alliance, Thadou Inpi Manipur and Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee, representing Meitei, Naga and Thadou communities – alleged violations of the ground rules by Kuki rebels during the ethnic conflict.
The tripartite SoO agreements were signed in 2008 between the Centre, the Manipur government and two umbrella bodies of rebel groups – Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). Around 25 rebel groups fall under their purview.
The civil groups said that although the ground rules were allegedly violated multiple times by the Kuki groups, the state government was unable to hold them accountable due to structural flaws in the agreements.
According to them, the preamble of the SoO agreements states that KNO and UPF will completely abjure the path of violence and not engage in kidnappings, ambushes, extortions, intimidation etc.
“…The SoO agreements state that in case the groups (KNO and UPF) are found violating the ground rules, the government of Manipur, on the recommendation of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), may terminate the SoO arrangements and also take appropriate action including use of force against the groups,” the memorandum said.
However, the groups pointed out that KNO and UPF, who were allegedly responsible for the violence, are themselves part of the JMG, making it unlikely that the panel would recommend action against them.
The civil society organisations suggested that the Centre either abrogate the SoO pacts as was earlier recommended by the state government or establish a popular government or conduct fresh elections in the state, so that the elected government can take a call on the renewal of the SoO agreements.
“If SoO agreements were to be renewed, then their structure and framework should be holistically reviewed for effective and efficient implementation,” they categorically stated.
Further, they recommended the establishment of an independent and neutral arbitrator under the Constitution of India to resolve any conflict of interest.
“The armed militants, who committed acts of violence, should be prosecuted according to the law, and if any signatories or members of KNO and UPF are found to be associated directly or indirectly, they should not be protected. The SoO agreements should be considered as a mechanism for non-violence and not as protector of violence,” the civil groups further wrote in the memorandum.