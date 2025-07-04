Collapsed bridge in Jharkhand's Khunti forces students to scale 25-foot bamboo ladder to reach school

RANCHI: For over two weeks, a collapsed bridge in Khunti has forced local children into a perilous daily routine, scaling a 25-foot bamboo ladder to reach their school.

While the immediate danger of the ladder has now been addressed by authorities, the underlying problem of a missing bridge and lack of a safe alternative route still persists.

The Pelol bridge, a vital link on the Simdega-Kolebira Road, crumbled on June 19 due to incessant rains. Its collapse severed crucial connectivity, bringing normal life to a grinding halt for thousands, and most acutely affecting the young students of Catherine School.

With no immediate diversion or repair work initiated, the gap left by the broken culvert became an obstacle for vehicles, including school buses. This left children from surrounding villages like Sunagi, Rodo, Angrabari, Bichana Pandu, Saridkel, Japud, Jaltanda, and Gamhariyam with a stark choice: either abandon their education or brave the makeshift crossing.

Though an alternative route is available, it is very long and risky as well. Heavy vehicles are somehow plying on that route, but it is not possible for the small vehicles, especially school vans, to take that route. Therefore, to attend their classes, children studying in Catherine School have to take the challenge of scaling the 25-foot ladder every day to reach their school.