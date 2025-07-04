CUET-UG 2025 results declared; one candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects

NEW DELHI: The results of the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, with only one candidate across the country achieving a perfect 100 percentile score in four out of five subjects.
According to the official release, 17 candidates secured a 100 percentile in three subjects, while 150 achieved it in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates scored a 100 percentile in one subject.
Out of the 13,54,699 candidates who registered for the computer-based test, 10,71,735 appeared for the examination, marking a decline of 31,875 candidates from last year. This year's test-takers included 7,06,760 male candidates, 6,47,934 female candidates and five transgender candidates.
English was the most popular subject, chosen by 8,14,640 candidates. It was followed by the General Aptitude Test with 6,59,757 candidates and Chemistry, taken by 5,70,869.
The examination was conducted in 35 shifts between May 13 and June 4. Originally scheduled to commence on May 8, the test was postponed.
CUET-UG offers a single-window opportunity for admission to central, state, deemed, and private universities that are part of the process. Candidates are allowed to select five subjects from a pool of 37, with question papers available in 13 languages.
The NTA prepared 322 unique question papers, totalling 1,059 papers and involving 57,940 questions. These were available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Looking ahead, the NTA stated: “A merit list will be prepared by participating universities/organisations. Universities will decide on their individual counselling processes based on the CUET (UG)-2025 scorecard.”