CUET-UG 2025 results declared; one candidate scores 100 percentile in four subjects

NEW DELHI: The results of the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, with only one candidate across the country achieving a perfect 100 percentile score in four out of five subjects.

According to the official release, 17 candidates secured a 100 percentile in three subjects, while 150 achieved it in two subjects. A total of 2,679 candidates scored a 100 percentile in one subject.

Out of the 13,54,699 candidates who registered for the computer-based test, 10,71,735 appeared for the examination, marking a decline of 31,875 candidates from last year. This year's test-takers included 7,06,760 male candidates, 6,47,934 female candidates and five transgender candidates.