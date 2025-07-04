Darjeeling toy train celebrates 144th birthday

KOLKATA: The iconic toy train of Darjeeling, a timeless favourite among tourists visiting the hill station, celebrated its 144th birthday on July 4 with the first-ever ‘Toy Train Day’. Despite a few recent accidents, the train continues to captivate visitors with its slow, scenic journey along the mountain slopes.
The celebration, organised jointly by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and the North Bengal Painters’ Association, was held at Sukna Railway Station near Siliguri. The DHR, which holds UNESCO World Heritage status, marked the day with a series of events and competitions themed around the toy train.
Activities such as a ‘Sit and Draw’ competition, poster making, live art, and a picture exhibition were held, with participation from several local kindergarten students. The event aimed to foster a deeper connection between the community and the historic railway, while also boosting tourism in the region.
The roots of the Darjeeling toy train date back to British rule, with its first experimental run in 1870. After nearly a decade, commercial operations officially began on July 4, 1881, when the first train journeyed from Siliguri to Darjeeling.
To commemorate that historic date, DHR decided to celebrate the toy train’s birthday for the first time this year. Sukna Station, chosen for its preserved British-era railway architecture, served as the central venue.
“This is the first time that we have taken the initiative to celebrate Toy Train Day,” said Tapan Malakar, Station Manager at Sukna. “We hope that like the Ghoom Festival or Summer Festival, Toy Train Day will become a major attraction for tourists.”
To further boost tourism, DHR is planning to expand Joy Rides, introduce modern toy train engines from Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, upgrade station infrastructure, and enhance the museums and workshops along the route. Officials are hopeful that such cultural initiatives will help place Darjeeling’s beloved toy train on the global map.