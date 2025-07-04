Darjeeling toy train celebrates 144th birthday

KOLKATA: The iconic toy train of Darjeeling, a timeless favourite among tourists visiting the hill station, celebrated its 144th birthday on July 4 with the first-ever ‘Toy Train Day’. Despite a few recent accidents, the train continues to captivate visitors with its slow, scenic journey along the mountain slopes.

The celebration, organised jointly by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and the North Bengal Painters’ Association, was held at Sukna Railway Station near Siliguri. The DHR, which holds UNESCO World Heritage status, marked the day with a series of events and competitions themed around the toy train.

Activities such as a ‘Sit and Draw’ competition, poster making, live art, and a picture exhibition were held, with participation from several local kindergarten students. The event aimed to foster a deeper connection between the community and the historic railway, while also boosting tourism in the region.