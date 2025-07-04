EAM Jaishankar to visit China on a three-day trip from July 13 ahead of SCO meet

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day visit to China starting July 13.

This becomes his first trip to the neighbouring country since the two countries reached an understanding on ending the border face-off last October, putting in place measures to normalise the ties.

During the visit, Jaishankar will first hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi besides attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on July 14–15 will Tianjin.

The visit comes at a time when New Delhi and Beijing are making a series of attempts to stabilise a relationship that plummeted following the deadly military standoff in eastern Ladakh in 2020.