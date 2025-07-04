Fashion now to label those with opposing ideology as Naxals, says Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that there is a growing 'fashion' of labelling someone as a 'Naxal' if their work or ideology is not accepted.

Pawar was responding to Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande, who claimed in the legislative council on Wednesday that 'urban Naxals' have infiltrated the annual 'wari' pilgrimage to Pandharpur and are attempting to mislead 'warkaris', or devotees of Lord Vitthal.

"I do not have full information about it. But one of the two organisations whose names have been reported in the media is Lokayat. I have seen the work of Lokayat.

The outfit is modern in its outlook and has been trying to create a general consensus against orthodoxy for the last several years. They are not Naxals. There is a growing fashion of labelling someone as a Naxal if their work or ideology is not accepted," Pawar asserted on Thursday.