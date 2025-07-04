Four killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi Expressway

WASHIM: Four persons, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Washim district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday between Wanoja and Karanja on the high-speed carriageway, he said.

Five members of a family from Umred in Nagpur district were returning in a car after attending a function in Pune.

Near channel number 215, the driver of the car lost control of the wheel, and the vehicle crashed into the divider, said the official from the Mangrulpir police station.

Of the car occupants, Madhuri Jaiswal and Vaidehi Jaiswal died on the spot, while Sangeeta and Radheshyam Jaiswal succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the official said.

The person driving the car suffered injuries and is being treated in a hospital in Washim, he added.