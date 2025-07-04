India's aviation set to soar: Minister Rammohan Naidu eyes untapped potential

DEHRADUN: Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarappu Rammohan Naidu, on Friday called for unlocking the vast potential of the aviation sector in the country while speaking at the Northern Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in Dehradun.

"Through this strategic initiative, we aim to identify regional opportunities and unlock the vast potential of Tier II and Tier III cities," Naidu stated.

He also highlighted the sector's remarkable expansion, noting, "In just 10 years, we have added 88 new airports – nearly one new airport every 40 days. We've also added 60 additional flights every hour."

He underscored that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, flying in India is now "more accessible, more available and more affordable," reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative, state-specific strategies for inclusive aviation growth.

Gracing the inaugural function as Chief Guest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored aviation's pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering socio-economic development within the State.