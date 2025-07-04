India's aviation set to soar: Minister Rammohan Naidu eyes untapped potential

DEHRADUN: Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarappu Rammohan Naidu, on Friday called for unlocking the vast potential of the aviation sector in the country while speaking at the Northern Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in Dehradun.
"Through this strategic initiative, we aim to identify regional opportunities and unlock the vast potential of Tier II and Tier III cities," Naidu stated.
He also highlighted the sector's remarkable expansion, noting, "In just 10 years, we have added 88 new airports – nearly one new airport every 40 days. We've also added 60 additional flights every hour."
He underscored that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, flying in India is now "more accessible, more available and more affordable," reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative, state-specific strategies for inclusive aviation growth.
Gracing the inaugural function as Chief Guest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored aviation's pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering socio-economic development within the State.
He commended the sector's phenomenal growth and stressed the paramount importance of ensuring safety in aviation operations, particularly helicopter services in Uttarakhand's challenging hilly terrain.
The conference also saw the attendance of other key state ministers, including Gautam Kumar Dak (Rajasthan), Vipul Goel (Haryana), Subodh Uniyal (Uttarakhand), Suresh Kumar Khanna (Uttar Pradesh), and Raghubir Singh Bali (Himachal Pradesh).
Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, including Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, DGCA DG Fiaz Ahmed Kidwai, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, and BCAS DG Rajesh Nirwan, were also present.
Discussions focused on actionable strategies to strengthen connectivity, infrastructure, and investment across Northern India’s aviation landscape.
Following detailed presentations by the Ministry on opportunities for states, one-on-one interactions were held between state government teams and the Ministry delegation led by Union Minister Naidu.
The high-profile event saw participation from Ministers and senior officials representing Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Ladakh, and Chandigarh, alongside over 100 aviation industry players.