Maharashtra launches helpline, towers to combat wildlife poaching as 107 tigers die in two years

In Maharashtra, between January and April 2025, a total of 22 tigers, 40 leopards and 61 other wild animals were allegedly killed due to various reasons.
According to forest department data, from January 2022 to December 2024, a total of 707 wild animals, including 107 tigers, were allegedly killed in the state.
During the Maharashtra State Assembly’s monsoon session, BJP MLA and former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asked the government about the number of animals such as tigers and leopards that were killed due to man-animal conflict and other reasons.
In a written reply, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that as per forest department records, between January and April 2025, 22 tigers were killed—13 allegedly died of natural causes, four due to electric short circuits, another four were killed while crossing roads and rail tracks, and one was killed due to unknown reasons.
He further mentioned that apart from tigers, 40 leopards were also killed, eight allegedly due to natural death, 20 from falling into wells, three in hunting incidents, and nine due to unknown reasons.
Moreover, 61 other wild animals were killed in the same four-month period in 2025, 23 allegedly due to natural causes, four from electric short circuits, four from hunting, 24 were killed due to wild dog attacks or by falling into wells, and four due to unknown reasons.
Between January 2022 and December 2024, 707 wild animals were allegedly killed, including 107 tigers, over the two-year period. Forest department data also revealed that in man-animal conflicts, 21 people were killed between January and April 2025.
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said the state government has undertaken several measures to curb the poaching of wild animals. He said, “We have also started the helpline – 1926, where anyone can contact and inform if they notice untoward incidents of wild animal poaching.
“We have also formed a squad that keeps watch in highly sensitive areas. We also engaged the informer – Khabari – who can anonymously pass sensitive information about poaching so that the forest officials can take action without any delay. The forest department is developing high-rise watch towers as well,” the minister added.