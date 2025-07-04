Maharashtra launches helpline, towers to combat wildlife poaching as 107 tigers die in two years

In Maharashtra, between January and April 2025, a total of 22 tigers, 40 leopards and 61 other wild animals were allegedly killed due to various reasons.

According to forest department data, from January 2022 to December 2024, a total of 707 wild animals, including 107 tigers, were allegedly killed in the state.

During the Maharashtra State Assembly’s monsoon session, BJP MLA and former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asked the government about the number of animals such as tigers and leopards that were killed due to man-animal conflict and other reasons.

In a written reply, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that as per forest department records, between January and April 2025, 22 tigers were killed—13 allegedly died of natural causes, four due to electric short circuits, another four were killed while crossing roads and rail tracks, and one was killed due to unknown reasons.