Manipur security forces allegedly seize 203 weapons, explosives in hill district raids

GUWAHATI: Security forces allegedly recovered 203 weapons, along with IEDs, grenades and ammunition, during extensive search operations conducted in Manipur’s hill districts from the midnight of July 3.

Officials said coordinated and simultaneous operations were launched in interior areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Churachandpur districts following receipt of intelligence inputs about the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials concealed in various locations.

The operations were carried out by joint teams of police, Assam Rifles, Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

The weapons allegedly recovered included Insas rifles (21), AK series rifles (11), SLRs (26), snipers (2), carbines (3), .303 rifles (17) and pistols (9). Thirty IEDs, 12 grenades and nine Pompi shells were also seized.

“These intelligence-based coordinated operations in the hill districts represent a significant achievement for the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army and Central Security Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, maintain public order, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property,” Manipur Police posted on X.

The police urged the public to cooperate with the security forces and report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal weapons to the nearest police station or Central Control Room.

This is the second major arms haul in recent times. Last month, security forces had allegedly recovered over 300 guns, along with a huge quantity of ammunition, during simultaneous operations carried out in all five districts of the Imphal Valley.