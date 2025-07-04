Marathi row: Duo forced to apologise to man over assault, slapped in presence of Sena (UBT) leader

THANE: Two persons were made to apologise to a man in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare for allegedly assaulting him, and one of them was slapped by the "victim", according to a viral video.

"Speak in Marathi since you have hit a Marathi person," a voice is heard telling one of the two men while he tries to say something to Vichare, a former MP from Thane.

The video purportedly shows Vichare seated in his office surrounded by supporters, and the duo and a man in a red shirt. One by one, the two bow to touch the feet of the man and apologise to him. The man even slaps one of them in the widely shared video.