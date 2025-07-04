NHRC flags police lapses in Bhopal love trap, forced conversion racket; seeks action, deeper probe

BHOPAL: Two months after a suspected love trap and forced conversion racket was busted in Bhopal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has flagged serious lapses in the police investigation.

The racket allegedly involved youths from one community befriending college girls from another, raping them, making obscene videos, and pressuring them for religious conversion and marriage.

In its four-page communication to the state’s chief secretary and DGP earlier this week, the NHRC has mentioned, “Perusal of the facts of the case revealed that the main accused Farhan Khan was in touch with several persons in MP and outside. His criminal network connection with the crime in different states cannot be ruled out. However, the findings of the investigation remain silent on this aspect. Such a network of crime within the state as well as pan-India, if any, needs to be ascertained.”

“There is a need for more rigorous investigation to find out the possible network of crime inside the state as well as pan-India to protect the children and teenage girls from sexual exploitation and the pattern of dominant gender crime of trafficking,” the NHRC wrote in the communication.

The human rights body further highlighted there being no doubt regarding the relationship between the main accused, Farhan and one Shariq Machli, particularly as Machli appears to be involved with the prime accused in this entire case. Importantly, the man Sharif Machli, is a Bhopal-based businessman, who is believed to have powerful political links.