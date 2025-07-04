NIA arrests McLeodganj man on charges of human trafficking for allegedly sending youth to US through ‘Dunki’ route

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing 90th birthday celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the premises of a local communication centre in McLeodganj and arrested its owner on charges of human trafficking. He was allegedly sending youth to the United States through the illegal ‘Dunki’ route.

Sources said that a team of the National Investigation Agency raided the premises of Sunny, son of Ghindro Ram, who runs a communication centre near the Dalai Lama’s temple. He is reportedly married to a Russian national who has been living with him in McLeodganj for several years.

The sleuths of the agency have seized several items, including documents, computer hard drives and mobile phones. Sunny’s bank transactions and foreign exchange activities had allegedly raised suspicions.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Kangra, Aditi Singh said, “The National Investigation Agency yesterday gave us intimation that they will be conducting a raid in McLeodganj regarding a human trafficking case. While today morning around 5 AM, a six-member team of NIA came from Chandigarh which was headed by an inspector-level officer. They raided a premises and arrested a 32-year-old person, Sunny. The raid was related to sending people illegally via the Dunki route to the United States.”

“The raid went on for about four to five hours. A case was registered on charges of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy and other charges,” she said.