NMA makes online application mandatory for construction near protected monuments from July 1

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority (NMA) will accept only online applications seeking permission to carry out construction or repair of structures located in regulated or prohibited areas of monuments.

As per the new directives, all such applications must be forwarded to the National Monument Authority (NMA), by the competent authorities with their recommendations, within 15 days of submission. The NMA is expected to make a decision on the application within 30 days.

Exceptions have been made to protect sites, where the colour coded zonal maps (CCZMs) have not been approved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) yet. The authorities will continue to accept applications for grant of permission for those sites in offline mode.

CCZMs are crucial for defining regulated and prohibited areas around centrally protected monuments and sites, guiding construction and development activities to ensure preservation. As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act 2010; 300 m area around the heritage sites is divided into two sections; prohibited area, which is upto 100m and remaining 200 is regulated area.

“For grant of permission for carrying out construction, re-construction, repair or renovation within the prohibited or regulated areas of Protected Monuments and sites, shall be mandatorily submitted through the NMA online application procession system (NOAPS) portal w.e.f July 1, 2025, to further streamline the processing of applications, in line with the Central Government’s “Ease of Doing Business” initiative,” read an official note.