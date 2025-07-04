Opposition slams Eknath Shinde for 'Jai Gujarat' remark; calls it surrender of Maharashtra pride

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing controversy over Marathi versus Hindi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday fuelled another row by ending his speech with 'Jai Gujarat' in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah in Pune.

Before concluding with 'Jai Gujarat', Shinde did say 'Jai Maharashtra'. Lauding the efforts of Union Minister Amit Shah, Shinde ended his speech with the sequence: “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat.”

The Opposition slammed Shinde for allegedly surrendering Marathi and Maharashtra pride before the Gujarati BJP leadership and accused him of showing a slave mentality. They alleged that Shinde is working as a slave of the BJP and that his 'Jai Gujarat' slogan reflects this mindset.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Shinde saying, the slogan was not against Maharashtra. He added that Uddhav Thackeray himself had said 'Jai Gujarat' during an event in Gujarat, and pointed out, "Gujarat is not in Pakistan. There should not be hatred against any community or state."

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lashed out saying, "Amit Shah’s duplicate Shiv Sena has revealed its real face with Eknath Shinde’s 'Jai Gujarat' slogan." Raut said Shinde’s Shiv Sena is now "Shah’s Sena".

"How can this person (Shinde) remain in Maharashtra’s cabinet? He should be sacked immediately for insulting the sentiments of Marathi people and Maharashtra," Raut demanded.

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam also criticised Shinde, saying that as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he should not have said 'Jai Gujarat'.

Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal said Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s self-respect. He reminded that Shivaji Maharaj had once invaded Surat for Swarajya, but today, in his state, people like Eknath Shinde have mortgaged Maharashtra's pride to Gujarat.