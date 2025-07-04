PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago: A homecoming as Global South continues to take centre stage

NEW DELHI: In a visit rich with symbolism, historical resonance, and strategic messaging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian leader in over two decades to visit Trinidad and Tobago and the first ever to address its Parliament.
During his two-day trip, Modi was conferred with the Caribbean nation’s highest civilian honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in recognition of his global leadership and unwavering support for the Global South.
Speaking from the historic Red House, the Trinidadian Parliament, Modi’s messaging blended shared cultural pride, democratic values, and development diplomacy.
“Democracy in India is not just a political system, it is a way of life,” he said, highlighting India’s civilisational ethos and drawing parallels with Trinidad and Tobago’s democratic journey.
“As the world's largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world,” Modi said while placing Global South at the centre. Modi stressed that progress is not possible without “empowering the Global South.”
“The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale,” underlining the urgency for reform.
Framing India as a voice of the Global South, Modi said: “We see our development as a responsibility towards others. Our priority will always be the Global South. The world is changing, and so must the global order, to be more just, more inclusive.”
“The Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order,” Modi said. Striking an emotional chord, he invoked ancient Indian wisdom and the spirit of gender equality.
“In the Skanda Purana, it is said that one daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons,” Modi said, commending the high representation of women in Trinidad's Parliament. “From space to start-ups, education to armed forces — Indian women are leading the country into the future.”
Tapping into deep-rooted diaspora connections, the Prime Minister reminded the assembly that “some of your parliamentarians trace their ancestry to Bihar, the land of Vaishali, one of the world’s oldest republics”. He also referenced Tamil Nadu’s saint Thiruvalluvar while lauding President Christine Kangaloo’s heritage, emphasising shared civilisational values.
“President Christine Kangaloo's ancestors were from the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of years ago, Saint Thiruvalluvar stated that strong nations should possess six key qualities: a strong army, patriotic people, abundant resources, effective leadership, robust defence, and friendly nations that always stand together. Trinidad and Tobago is such a friendly country for India.”
Modi’s visit marks a reinvigoration of ties with one of the largest Indian-origin communities in the Caribbean, descendants of indentured labourers who arrived here from India in 1845. At a vibrant and emotional diaspora event, he announced that OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards would now be extended to the sixth generation of Indian-origin Trinidadians, declaring, “You are not just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India embraces you.”
The visit also had flavourful cultural symbolism including a dinner hosted by former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar where food was served on Sohari leaves, a tradition rooted in Indian heritage.