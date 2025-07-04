PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago: A homecoming as Global South continues to take centre stage

NEW DELHI: In a visit rich with symbolism, historical resonance, and strategic messaging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian leader in over two decades to visit Trinidad and Tobago and the first ever to address its Parliament.

During his two-day trip, Modi was conferred with the Caribbean nation’s highest civilian honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in recognition of his global leadership and unwavering support for the Global South.

Speaking from the historic Red House, the Trinidadian Parliament, Modi’s messaging blended shared cultural pride, democratic values, and development diplomacy.

“Democracy in India is not just a political system, it is a way of life,” he said, highlighting India’s civilisational ethos and drawing parallels with Trinidad and Tobago’s democratic journey.

“As the world's largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world,” Modi said while placing Global South at the centre. Modi stressed that progress is not possible without “empowering the Global South.”

“The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale,” underlining the urgency for reform.

Framing India as a voice of the Global South, Modi said: “We see our development as a responsibility towards others. Our priority will always be the Global South. The world is changing, and so must the global order, to be more just, more inclusive.”

“The Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order,” Modi said. Striking an emotional chord, he invoked ancient Indian wisdom and the spirit of gender equality.