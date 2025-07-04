Security for farmers in Manipur tightened, Central forces deployed

GUWAHATI: As agricultural activities have begun, the Manipur government is taking measures for the safety of farmers who came under attacks during the ethnic violence in the state.
A delegation of three Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations, which met senior MHA officials in New Delhi recently, flagged the farmers’ issue. They had demanded adequate security for the farming community and their farmlands. The last incident involving an attack on farmers took place on June 19 at Phubala in
Bishnupur district. A Meitei farmer was injured after being fired upon by an unknown attacker. Two other farmers escaped unhurt.
A combined headquarters meeting was held last week to review the security arrangements related to farming and prevent Phubala-like incidents. The meeting was chaired by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and attended by Chief Secretary PK Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh.
The government said police personnel are deployed in the vulnerable farming areas on the hills and the valley, assisting central security forces in providing security to farming areas. Central forces have been redeployed in the vicinity of Phubala.
“Alert messages have been issued to all district superintendents of police from the police headquarters to immediately implement enhanced security protocols for ongoing cultivation activities,” a government statement said. Senior police officers are visiting farming areas to oversee security arrangements.
This includes the identification of vulnerable agricultural areas that may require increased security surveillance. “Flying squads and quick response teams have been set up in case of any need,” the statement said.