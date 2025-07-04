Security for farmers in Manipur tightened, Central forces deployed

GUWAHATI: As agricultural activities have begun, the Manipur government is taking measures for the safety of farmers who came under attacks during the ethnic violence in the state.

A delegation of three Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations, which met senior MHA officials in New Delhi recently, flagged the farmers’ issue. They had demanded adequate security for the farming community and their farmlands. The last incident involving an attack on farmers took place on June 19 at Phubala in

Bishnupur district. A Meitei farmer was injured after being fired upon by an unknown attacker. Two other farmers escaped unhurt.