Shux completes Tardigrade experiment, three other experiments ongoing

BENGALURU: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, onboard the International Space Station (ISS), has his hands full.

As part of his 14-day-long stay and expedition to the ISS under the Axiom-4 manned space mission, he has completed the Tardigrade Experiment.

Sharing the details on Friday, ISRO said Shux, who is also one of the four chosen astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, has completed the microgravity experiment involving Tardigrades onboard ISS.

"The study focused on their survival, revival and reproductive behaviour in space. This study will provide valuable insights into the underlying biological mechanisms leading to resilience of extremophile organisms in a microgravity environment and has potential applications on Earth, especially in the area of therapeutics," the ISRO team in its release said.