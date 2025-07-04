Shux completes Tardigrade experiment, three other experiments ongoing

BENGALURU: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, onboard the International Space Station (ISS), has his hands full.
As part of his 14-day-long stay and expedition to the ISS under the Axiom-4 manned space mission, he has completed the Tardigrade Experiment.
Sharing the details on Friday, ISRO said Shux, who is also one of the four chosen astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, has completed the microgravity experiment involving Tardigrades onboard ISS.
"The study focused on their survival, revival and reproductive behaviour in space. This study will provide valuable insights into the underlying biological mechanisms leading to resilience of extremophile organisms in a microgravity environment and has potential applications on Earth, especially in the area of therapeutics," the ISRO team in its release said.
Explaining the details of the ongoing human physiology and biological investigations, ISRO's researchers said: "The Myogenesis study, which explores the effects of microgravity on human muscle regeneration, is progressing with planned interventions and recording of observations as per the experiment protocol by Gaganyatri. In parallel, other Indian experiments for studying selected strains of microalgae and cyanobacteria under space conditions are ongoing, contributing to research on regenerative life support systems and crew nutrition."
The team also explained that Shux's human-machine interface and cognitive testing was in progress. The ISRO team as part of the electronic displays human research study, the Gaganyatri, has carried out daily software-based cognitive and interface assessments. The study aims to optimise crew interaction with digital systems in the unique environment of space.
Explaining the progress of one of Shux's exciting experiments the STEM Demonstrations for Outreach, ISRO said it is aimed to inspire students and the public by bringing the experience of space closer to Earth through its outreach activities.
"Microgravity environment provides a great tool to demonstrate scientific principles. During this mission, Shux will also conduct science demonstrations onboard the ISS, as part of ISRO’s planned scientific outreach activities,"the ISRO said.