Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia becomes first women maritime fighter pilot

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Friday inducted the first woman into its fighter stream as she graduated as part of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy said, “Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman to be streamed into the Fighter stream of Naval Aviation – shattering barriers and paving way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy.”

The Indian Navy has already inducted women officers as pilots and Naval Air Operations Officers in MR aircraft and helicopters, the statement said.

Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia, along with Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull, received the prestigious ‘Wings of Gold’ from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (ACNS) Air.

The Navy added, “Streaming of SLt Aastha Poonia into the Fighter Stream highlights the Indian Navy's commitment towards gender inclusivity in Naval Aviation and promoting Nari Shakti, fostering a culture of equality and opportunity.”

The stream of combat flying was breached in India in 2016 as the Indian Air Force had commissioned the first batch of three women officers — Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh — into the fighter stream.