Uttarakhand sacks 234 doctors for bond violation, prolonged absence; recovery proceedings initiated

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has dismissed 234 doctors for prolonged absenteeism and blatant violation of their bond agreements.

The action has sent shockwaves through the state's health department, which is also poised to initiate recovery proceedings against these bond-bound doctors.

The Health Department has already begun the process of forwarding the list of these 234 doctors to the National Medical Council. Officials estimate that a staggering sum of up to Rs 2 crore could be recovered from the doctors as part of their bond obligations.

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat weighed in on the drastic step. "Many doctors completed their MBBS studies in the state at subsidized fees but subsequently violated the terms of their bond agreements," Rawat told TNIE.

"Around 234 such doctors have been identified. These doctors have reportedly been absent from duty for extended periods without any official notification, leading to their dismissal."

Rawat further elaborated on the terms of the agreement. "As per the agreement with their respective medical colleges, these doctors were mandated to serve in the state's hilly districts for a minimum of five years upon graduating with their MBBS," he explained.

"The bond stipulated that failure to comply would require them to deposit a pre-determined sum and obtain a No Objection Certificate before pursuing opportunities outside the state or entering private practice."

"Despite these clear terms, 234 doctors assigned to the state's remote mountainous regions have remained absent from their posts without authorisation. This constitutes a clear breach of bond conditions and an act of gross indiscipline," the minister said.