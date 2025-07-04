Uttarakhand sacks 234 doctors for bond violation, prolonged absence; recovery proceedings initiated

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has dismissed 234 doctors for prolonged absenteeism and blatant violation of their bond agreements.
The action has sent shockwaves through the state's health department, which is also poised to initiate recovery proceedings against these bond-bound doctors.
The Health Department has already begun the process of forwarding the list of these 234 doctors to the National Medical Council. Officials estimate that a staggering sum of up to Rs 2 crore could be recovered from the doctors as part of their bond obligations.
Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat weighed in on the drastic step. "Many doctors completed their MBBS studies in the state at subsidized fees but subsequently violated the terms of their bond agreements," Rawat told TNIE.
"Around 234 such doctors have been identified. These doctors have reportedly been absent from duty for extended periods without any official notification, leading to their dismissal."
Rawat further elaborated on the terms of the agreement. "As per the agreement with their respective medical colleges, these doctors were mandated to serve in the state's hilly districts for a minimum of five years upon graduating with their MBBS," he explained.
"The bond stipulated that failure to comply would require them to deposit a pre-determined sum and obtain a No Objection Certificate before pursuing opportunities outside the state or entering private practice."
"Despite these clear terms, 234 doctors assigned to the state's remote mountainous regions have remained absent from their posts without authorisation. This constitutes a clear breach of bond conditions and an act of gross indiscipline," the minister said.
Sources within the Health Department revealed the breakdown of the dismissed doctors as approximately 56 from Doon Medical College, 95 from Haldwani Medical College, and 83 from Srinagar Medical College. Each of these doctors had signed a bond during their MBBS admission, committing to five years of service in the state's hilly terrain. Their original documents and medical certificates are reportedly still held by their respective colleges.
Taking a serious view of the matter, the state government has directed the Director of Medical Education to initiate the recovery of bond amounts from all absent doctors, as per the terms of their agreements.
In a related development, the Health Secretary has been instructed to seek explanations from Chief Medical Officers of the districts where these doctors were posted, as well as the in-charge officers of the respective hospitals. The inquiry aims to ascertain why local authorities failed to initiate timely action against the absent medical professionals.
The dismissed doctors were assigned across various districts, with the highest numbers in Chamoli (46), Nainital (31), Tehri Garhwal (29), Pauri Garhwal (26), Uttarkashi (25), and Pithoragarh (25). Other affected districts include Almora (16), Rudraprayag (14), Champawat (11), Bageshwar (10), and even one doctor from Dehradun district who remains untraceable.