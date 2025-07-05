30-year-old gets rigorous life imprisonment for murdering Dalit youth in Uttar Pradesh

GONDA (UP): Special Judge (SC/ST Act) on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of a Dalit youth in 2020.

The case relates to stabbing to death of a 20-year-old Rahul by one Sumitra Nandan and two others.

Rahul had confronted Sumitra Nandan and two others for repeatedly molesting his sister when he was stabbed to death.

The victim's mother, Mainavati, had lodged a case against Nandan, Rakesh Chauhan and Abdul Qadir under relevant sections at the local police station, reports PTI.

Special Public Prosecutor (SC-ST Act) Krishna Pratap Singh and Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Harshvardhan Pandey said the incident took place on August 14, 2020, in Ballipur village of the Mankapur area.

According to the prosecution, Sumitra Nandan repeatedly harassed the daughter of Mainavati. Following this, Rahul confronted Sumitra Nandan's family.

Later, Nandan along with Chauhan and Qadir attacked and killed Rahul.

Police arrested Nandan the day after the incident and recovered the murder weapon.

After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against all three.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Surya Prakash Singh on Friday convicted Nandan and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on him.

In case of non-payment, the convict will serve an additional nine months in jail.

The court acquitted Chauhan and Qadir due to lack of evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)