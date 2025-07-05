Amit Shah lays foundation of India's first national cooperative university in Gujarat

GUJARAT: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Tribhuvan, India's first national university for cooperatives, in Gujarat's Anand district.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union ministers of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar and Muralidhar Mohol attended the event held on the campus of the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) here.

Shah performed a ritualistic pooja and unveiled a plaque.

The university has been named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a pioneer of the cooperative movement in India and a key figure behind the foundation of Amul.

Patel died on June 3, 1994

He was born on October 22, 1903 in Kheda, Anand.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) aims to prepare professional and trained manpower to meet the growing needs of the cooperative sector, a government statement said.

It will train around 20 lakh personnel of cooperative societies like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy, Fisheries, etc, in the next five years, it said.