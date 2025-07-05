BJP calls Uddhav-Raj Thackeray rally a ‘desperate attempt’ to revive political fortunes ahead of civic polls

MUMBAI: BJP leaders in Maharashtra on Saturday said Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's joint rally in Mumbai was a "desperate attempt" to revive their political fortunes and recover lost ground ahead of civic polls, adding the event was more like a "family reunion".

Uddhav and Raj on Saturday shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai's Worli to celebrate the rollback of two Government Resolutions (GRs) issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

During the rally, Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), said he and his cousin Raj, the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have come together to stay united, and hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together.

Raj took aim at Chief Minister Fadnavis, saying he managed to do what Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and others could not by bringing the two cousins together.

State minister Ashish Shelar and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar targeted the Thackeray cousins over the event.

Shelar described the Worli event as a desperate attempt by the Sena (UBT) to recover its lost political ground.

"This was not a rally for the love of language but public appeasement of a brother once thrown out of the house. They remembered their brotherhood due to the fear of BJP's strength in the civic polls," he said.

The Thackerays were trying to reclaim control over the BMC in order to resume their misrule in the city, he added.