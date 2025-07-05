Chhattisgarh Dy CM shares ex-CM’s personal number in response to netizens' query over bad road conditions

RAIPUR: Sharing a personal phone number on social media triggered a political wrangle between the leaders of two rival parties in Chhattisgarh.

The state deputy chief minister, Vijay Sharma, when asked by a citizen on social media about the bad marshy road conditions and where to report it, shared the mobile number of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, holding him accountable for such pathetic roads.

Sharma, on his microblog X-post, stated that such (faulty) existing roads are his (Baghel’s) contribution.

Baghel retorted, “To address the problems of bad roads, you are sharing my (mobile) number with the people. When things are not within your capability to handle, then leave being the deputy chief minister and the home minister. Rather, the entire BJP government should resign. You should go”.

Congressmen have also been protesting, sitting on the waterlogged roads with potholes in Kawardha, the home district of Sharma.