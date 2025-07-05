Chhattisgarh Dy CM shares ex-CM’s personal number in response to netizens' query over bad road conditions

RAIPUR: Sharing a personal phone number on social media triggered a political wrangle between the leaders of two rival parties in Chhattisgarh.
The state deputy chief minister, Vijay Sharma, when asked by a citizen on social media about the bad marshy road conditions and where to report it, shared the mobile number of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, holding him accountable for such pathetic roads.
Sharma, on his microblog X-post, stated that such (faulty) existing roads are his (Baghel’s) contribution.
Baghel retorted, “To address the problems of bad roads, you are sharing my (mobile) number with the people. When things are not within your capability to handle, then leave being the deputy chief minister and the home minister. Rather, the entire BJP government should resign. You should go”.
Congressmen have also been protesting, sitting on the waterlogged roads with potholes in Kawardha, the home district of Sharma.
“The Congress cadres should not sit but lie down on these roads because the previous Congress regime is responsible for it. They didn't make the roads for years. We got Rs 4 crore approved by our chief minister, the tender process already done, and the work started," Sharma said.
“The present BJP government is about to complete two years if office but couldn't repair the roads. Owing to the bad road construction, a journalist has been murdered. When you cannot make or repair roads, then you don't have any right to be the minister of the state”, said Deepak Baij, state Congress president, countering Sharma.
Sharma also shared a toll-free number on social media, asking netizens not just to discuss but also to ensure that to reveal any information if they have about illegal immigrants (in the state).
On releasing a toll free number by the home minister, the former CM Baghel criticised saying: “Your officials are not able to search/trace the illegal immigrants and you have to reach out to the people (for help)”.
“Such works should be done with public participation. But one needs to wear Chhattisgarh eyeglasses to see the infiltrators and not the Italian specs”, Sharma replied.