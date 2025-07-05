Congress steps up demand for debate on India-China relations in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the Centre must agree to a discussion on India-China relations in Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that the neighbouring country poses to India, directly and through Pakistan.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh has publicly confirmed what has been talked about ever since Operation Sindoor was halted abruptly at the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

“Lt Gen Singh has revealed some details of the extraordinary ways by which China helped the Pakistan Air Force. This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“For five years, the INC has been demanding a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament. The Modi government has consistently refused to have such a debate. The INC will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025,” he added.

Respomding to the critisism, the BJP charged the Congress with promoting narratives that weaken India’s position against China. “If China is arming Pakistan and using it as a testing ground for its military hardware, it raises a serious question. Why has the Congress party consistently promoted narratives that weaken India’s position against China,” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said.