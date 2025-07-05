CPM backs ‘Silence for Gaza’; urges digital protest against Israeli attacks

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Saturday urged people across the country to actively participate in 'digital protest' against Israel; switch off mobile phones for 30 minutes every day and abstain from posting, liking, or commenting on any social media platform during the protest period.

Through a statement issued by the Polit Bureau, the party endorsed the global call ‘Silence for Gaza’, which urges people to switch off their mobile phones for half an hour everyday – from 21.00 to 21.30 local time – as a symbolic act of solidarity.

A recently released UN report, From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide, details how various multinational corporations are complicit in Israel’s assault on Gaza.

"The sinister role of these corporations must be exposed and they must be held accountable to the people," read the statement.

The party said that these corporations feed off our digital footprints, even as they enable genocide. "Shutting off our mobile phones for half an hour each day at the designated time is a small but powerful act of digital disruption, a strike against the surveillance capitalism that bankrolls Israel’s genocide and apartheid," the party added.

The CPM said that that by joining the global ‘Silence for Gaza’ campaign, it stands with the Palestinian people and against the brutal, genocidal assault unleashed by Israel. "Let this collective silence be a defiant refusal to be complicit, and a powerful assertion that the voices against war crimes will not be silenced," said the Polit Bureau.