Kailash Mansarovar yatra begins: CM Dhami hails faster, safer pilgrimage route

DEHRADUN: The revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra officially commenced on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagging off the first batch of pilgrims from the Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur.

Interacting with pilgrims hailing from 11 different states, Chief Minister Dhami described undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as a "rare fortune."

He emphasised that the journey is not merely a religious ritual but a journey of spiritual and inner awakening, adding that pilgrims embarking on this unique expedition carry with them not just memories of the journey but also a profound sense of devotion.

Highlighting the spiritual essence of the state, the Chief Minister affirmed, "Every particle of this sacred land resonates with the presence of Lord Shiva."

CM Dhami also lauded the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making the pilgrimage more accessible. "This pilgrimage is no longer confined to a geographical route; under the visionary leadership and firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has now become a powerful medium to transcend borders and experience the divine presence of Lord Shiva," he stated.

"What once took seven days or more can now be accomplished within a few hours." Reaffirming his government’s commitment, CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand is fully dedicated to ensuring the journey remains smooth, safe, and comfortable.

He detailed that comprehensive arrangements for health care, accommodation, meals, security, and other essential facilities have been strengthened at every halt to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims.

The Chief Minister concluded by praying to Lord Bholenath for a successful, auspicious, and safe journey for all devotees.

Pilgrims, in turn, expressed their profound gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by the people of Champawat. They also lauded the Uttarakhand government’s exceptional arrangements, which they said made their journey memorable and secure from the outset.