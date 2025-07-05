Mumbai Man booked for forcing wife, mother-in-law to perform black magic rituals in the buff

THANE: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai allegedly forced his wife and mother-in-law to perform certain "black magic" rituals in the buff to help his brother-in-law get married and circulated these images, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered at Vashi police station on July 3 and the investigation was launched. No arrest has been made so far.

Police stated the alleged incidents occurred between April and July this year in the house of the accused in Navi Mumbai. He hails from Devria in Uttar Pradesh.

On April 15, the accused allegedly forced his wife and her mother to perform certain rituals without clothes intended to help his brother-in-law get married, a police official said.

"He forced them to take their nude pictures and subsequently asked her (the complainant) to come to Ajmer with these pictures," the official added.

"After the victim went to Ajmer with the pictures, the accused allegedly posted these images in the WhatsApp accounts of her father and brother," the FIR stated.

Police booked the accused under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.