One killed, another injured in bomb blast in West Bengal

KOLKATA: One person was killed and another was injured in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm in Rajoa village under Katwa sub-division triggering panic among residents.

The blast was so intense that it blew off the tin roof of the house where bomb-making was going on, they said.

Locals said the explosion occurred in an abandoned house, often frequented by anti-social elements, allegedly for manufacturing crude bombs.

"There were two successive loud explosions that shook the entire area. The explosion rattled the doors and windows of nearby houses," a resident said.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and recovered a charred body from inside the house.

Another person, identified as Tufan Chowdhury, was found seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a local anti-social had brought in a group of miscreants to manufacture country-made bombs inside the house when the explosion took place.

"We are probing whether the house was being used as a bomb-making facility and other links," a police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a forensic team is expected to examine the blast site.